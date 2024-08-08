Colourful Glass Art Collage

A second entry for this round of MFPIAC, this time featuring archive photos of colourful glassworks! I was going to call it a Stained Glass Collage, but one of the pieces is actually painted glass so that didn't quite work. The pictures in this collage are:



-the stained glass ceiling of the Amaranth Grand Hotel Fran's Haals in Haarlem, Netherlands (the blue picture)

-a huge stained glass window in Harlem's Grotekerk/Sint-Bavokerk entitled "Paradise" (the tall picture)

-stained glass windows in Ottawa's Peace Tower, located just outside of the Memorial Chamber (the picture with the flags)

-the stained glass triptych altarpiece at St. James Parish Church in Montego Bay, Jamaica (the picture in the very centre)

-a painted glass mural in Montreal's Place-des-Arts metro station (the larger picture in the bottom row)

-a stained glass panel from the Senate Foyer ceiling in Canada's Parliament Buildings depicting a phoenix (the picture at the bottom right)