Point Clark Lighthouse NHS

When I was looking for beach glass photos to include in my collage the other day, I also came across some pictures of the Point Clark Lighthouse and thought I'd share one of those archive photos today for Lighthouse Day (since I don't live in the lakeshore and can't go take a picture of a lighthouse today anyway).



So, this is the Point Clark Lighthouse. It's a National Historic Site of Canada. It was built in the 1850s as part of a network of "Imperial Towers" along the shores of Lake Huron (including Georgian Bay). It's had some updates since then, the light is automated now, but it's still functional. Visitors can go up the tower to see the view from the top and tour the house which began as the lighthouse keeper's cottage but is now a museum.