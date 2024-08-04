Chocolate Chip Cookie Sampler Plate

My dad always bought whatever anyone's anything (child, nibling, etc) was selling to raise funds for their school/team/community group/whatever. Because his death was so out of the blue, things had been pretty normal in a lot of ways until then, and unbeknownst to Christopher and myself, Dad had recently ordered four boxes of ready to bake cookies from some such fundraiser. Each box yields FORTY cookies, and they're all some kind of chocolate chip... So we've found ourselves with a lot of supplies for Chocolate Chip Cookie Day this year!



I decided it would be fun to make a sampler of the chocolate chip cookies from our freezer tonight. Two of the kinds look a lot alike, but l will try to explain what's what. The dark ones are called White Chocolate Fudge, the other (more textured) ones on the bottom are Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, the larger of the two kinds that look pretty much the same are regular Chocolate Chip, and the smaller ones are called Chocolate Chip with Attitude (we're pretty sure that's just Chocolate Chip with cinnamon added).



