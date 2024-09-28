Teal Sparkles

Another daily teal and September Words crossover! The day's word is Sparkle.



This is a close-up of a very sparkly teal shirt I own, though I haven't worn it in ages! I've only ever worn it for ovarian cancer events, as super flashy isn't my day-to-day style, lol. The shirt is made of a teal mesh covered in teal sequins. It's much more sparkly in person!



On my first trip to Saskatchewan I wore this shirt to a fundraising event-- the Regina Riot, a tackle football team in the Western Women's Canadian Football League, was hosting their second annual Teal Game in conjunction with the local arm of Ovarian Cancer Canada. At the game, quite unexpectedly, I was asked by the OCC ladies and a local support group for women who have survived ovarian cancer to go onto the field at halftime and address the crowd at Mosaic Stadium about how OC has impacted my life, the things that funds were being raised for and why they're so important, etc. I felt a little funny about it since I am not a survivor of ovarian cancer, but it was what the survivors wanted and they had their reasons for that, so I agreed. It was an incredibly sunny day and now I'm wondering how many people in that stadium were temporarily blinded by my extremely sparkly shirt, lol! Hopefully I didn't hurt too many people's eyes that day!