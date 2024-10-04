Sign up
Photo 922
Tacos for Two
Take-out tacos after a very long day! Christopher's beef tacos on one side, my bean tacos on the other, and fries in the middle. Happy Taco Day, everyone!
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Views
2
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
4th October 2024 6:57pm
Tags
dinner
,
food
,
tacos
,
supper
,
taco day
,
edah24-10
