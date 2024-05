Memories of Spencer's First Birthday Party

After making two wedding reception collages and hoping those counted as parties, I found some pictures I took at my nephew's first birthday party! I thought that one would definitely count and I just adore my niblings, so I figured I had to be a gushing auntie and make one of my nephew's special day too! The main photo here shows him tasting cake for the first time ever. It definitely landed on the list of Spencer-approved foods, lol.