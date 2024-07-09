Sour Cream Sugar Cookies

Normally when I make sugar cookies, which is not super often, they're the thinner, crunchier, basic Christmas cookie type... but I have made some more interesting varieties at times. These big, soft sour cream cream sugar cookies with buttercream frosting and "unicorn" sprinkles were made for a sort of send-off party for one of Christopher's high school friends. She was moving to the UK and getting married. I don't remember exactly why it worked out this way, but most of her friends and family just saw her off before she left Canada and then attended the wedding itself virtually.



Anyway, I'm just sharing these today for Sugar Cookie Day!