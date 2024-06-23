Blue Jay in the Maple Tree

Just a bonus post of a blue jay, taken on 21 June.



My parents were pretty into photography before they became parents, and my dad really enjoyed seeing me getting a bit more into taking pictures over the past couple of years since I joined 365. He was always asking about what pictures I'd gotten that day and wanted to see them and sometimes helped me pick the daily photo, etc. The blue jay pictures I took on the 21st were the last ones I got to show him/discuss with him, so I guess they've become a bit special to me. I have decided to upload a couple of them as bonus posts.



I liked that you can see so much of the blue jay's colouring because of its pose in this shot.