Happy Blue Jay

Just a bonus post of a blue jay, taken on 21 June.



My parents were pretty into photography before they became parents, and my dad really enjoyed seeing me getting a bit more into taking pictures over the past couple of years since I joined 365. He was always asking about what pictures I'd gotten that day and wanted to see them and sometimes helped me pick the daily photo, etc. The blue jay pictures I took on the 21st were the last ones I got to show him/discuss with him, so I guess they've become a bit special to me. I have decided to upload a couple of them as bonus posts.



I think the blue Jay looks happy in this picture, even though it's probably just calling and their calls notoriously sound angry!