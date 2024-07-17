Reflections: The Evening After the Storm

Southern Ontario had a major storm yesterday, with some places getting more rain in a few hours than they usually do all month. While my city was not as bad off as Toronto, it still had its share of problems including flash flooding in some areas (some of which are fixed now and some of which are not) and, sadly, a couple of deaths in the river. Even in the non-flooded areas-- like the one where I took these photos-- our water levels are very very high right now and some areas near the rivers are closed off because of the danger. I am much too afraid of water to want to venture into any remotely risky areas anyway!