Previous
Reflections: The Evening After the Storm by princessicajessica
27 / 365

Reflections: The Evening After the Storm

Southern Ontario had a major storm yesterday, with some places getting more rain in a few hours than they usually do all month. While my city was not as bad off as Toronto, it still had its share of problems including flash flooding in some areas (some of which are fixed now and some of which are not) and, sadly, a couple of deaths in the river. Even in the non-flooded areas-- like the one where I took these photos-- our water levels are very very high right now and some areas near the rivers are closed off because of the danger. I am much too afraid of water to want to venture into any remotely risky areas anyway!
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise