Memories of Ben and Kat's Wedding Reception
Memories of Ben and Kat's Wedding Reception

The current MFPIAC challenge is ending soon and it seems to be in need of entries. The theme this time is "Let's Have a Party" which is not a theme that really fits my life these days, so I had to go digging through old photos... but I had my laptop and some time to kill this evening, so dig I did!

I am not sure if wedding receptions count as parties, but most of the "party" ish photos I had were from weddings. So, here are a few favourite snaps from the wedding of my friend Ben, whom I've known since he was born, and his awesome wife, Kat!
Jessica Eby

