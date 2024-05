Mourning Cloak

I did tag selection tonight to see if I wanted to attempt the tag challenge again, and I got Butterfly + Stone. As it happened, I'd taken this picture today and it was Christopher's vote for my daily photo. I was kind of leaning towards another one (of a moth on a leaf) but I wasn't completely sold on any of the day's pictures, and this one fit with my tags... so this one won! It's a Mourning Cloak on the stones of the parking area at a local trailhead.