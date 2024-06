Space Bunny

In the university area of Waterloo there is a fairly new business that is an entire arcade of just claw machines. It's decor is very pink. When we went by it tonight we noticed a weird astronaut thing in the window, and when we got closer we saw that it is not just an astronaut, it's a bunny astronaut. Strange, but interesting! Chris says it reminds him of Daft Punk. It also reminds us of Bucky O'Hare.