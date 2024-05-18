Stencilled Street Art

Not much chance for photography today, but here is a bit of street art, anyway. I don't mind the images this person chose to stencil, but I was disappointed to see them where they are. For one, elsewhere in the same park there is legal graffiti space, so I would prefer to see them there. On top of that, these particular stencils are on the park gates... which are actually a First World War memorial. In fairness to whoever did the stencilling, I think a lot of people around here are unaware that the gates are actually a memorial, so I think there's a good chance that it was done in ignorance rather than through ill-intent or willful disrespect. It was still disappointing to see though as, whether intentional or not, stencilling the park gates is a bit like tagging the Cenotaph.