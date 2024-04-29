Electrohome Mural

I recently noticed this odd-looking hot air balloon mural in downtown Kitchener and wondered what it was all about. Upon closer investigation, it is in tribute to a local business called Electrohome that went on to become kind of a big deal. Here are a few facts/stats about Electrohome:
-It was founded in Kitchener in 1907
-It manufactured the first phonographs in Canada
-During the Second World War it switched almost entirely to war work, manufacturing aircraft elements, munitions components, and communications devices
-From the late 1940s to the late 1980s it was the largest Canadian manufacturer of television sets, and was the first Canadian company to make colour sets