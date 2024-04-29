Electrohome Mural

I recently noticed this odd-looking hot air balloon mural in downtown Kitchener and wondered what it was all about. Upon closer investigation, it is in tribute to a local business called Electrohome that went on to become kind of a big deal. Here are a few facts/stats about Electrohome:-It was founded in Kitchener in 1907-It manufactured the first phonographs in Canada-During the Second World War it switched almost entirely to war work, manufacturing aircraft elements, munitions components, and communications devices-From the late 1940s to the late 1980s it was the largest Canadian manufacturer of television sets, and was the first Canadian company to make colour setsIf anyone is interested in a more complete history, this is the Wikipedia page about the company: