Robot Garage

This garage is located in an alley in downtown Kitchener. Chris is a big fan of it, with its robot murals. In addition to this one, there is a companion piece on the side wall and that one is pretty cool too. It's not always easy to get a clear shot of this side, but it's next to impossible to get a clear shot of the other side. If I ever manage to do it, I will probably post that one too, but for now, here's the main robot on a grey and rainy day!