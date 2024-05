Clouds in a Colourful Sky

Today was not a good photo day, but I looked to the west while we were waiting in the drive-through line for BK Thursday, and I saw this sky! I didn't have a very open view of it, but I managed this shot which I think gives the gist anyway. I wasn't trying to do a half-and-half shot, but for something unintentional, I think this one came pretty close!