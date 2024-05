Freestylin'

Taken for Have a Cola Day because nothing went as planned today and it got late and I really needed a daily photo!



The funny part is that the Coke Freestyle machines are so much fun for me because they have so many options for sugar-free drinks that are neither water (which I drink almost exclusively at home) nor diet cola (which is the one sugar-free drink available at most places where I might buy a drink)! But since it's Have a Cola Day I did go with Diet Coke tonight.



Thanks to Chris for being my hand model!