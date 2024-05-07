Previous
Japanese Garden Waterfall by princessicajessica
Japanese Garden Waterfall

I had a photo plan today, and it didn't work out! I'm going to have to try again later in the month. In the meantime, I visited the Japanese Garden at University of Guelph's Arboretum and photographed the waterfall for May's water theme.
7th May 2024

Jessica Eby

Photo Details

