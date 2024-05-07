Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 793
Japanese Garden Waterfall
I had a photo plan today, and it didn't work out! I'm going to have to try again later in the month. In the meantime, I visited the Japanese Garden at University of Guelph's Arboretum and photographed the waterfall for May's water theme.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
798
photos
31
followers
28
following
217% complete
View this month »
788
789
790
791
792
793
794
795
Latest from all albums
790
2
791
792
793
794
3
795
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
7th May 2024 6:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waterfall
,
japanese garden
,
zen garden
,
theme-may2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close