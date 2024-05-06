Sign up
Photo 792
A Taste of... Iraq?
One of today's holidays is Beverage Day. This is the latest interesting beverage Christopher has brought home for us to try. It's some kind of orange pop, and we think it might be from Iraq.
6th May 2024
6th May 24
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
794
photos
31
followers
28
following
216% complete
785
786
787
788
789
790
791
792
786
787
788
789
790
2
791
792
Views
1
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
6th May 2024 6:52pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
soda
,
pop
,
drink
,
orange
,
beverage
,
edah24-05
,
international foods
