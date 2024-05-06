Previous
A Taste of... Iraq? by princessicajessica
Photo 792

A Taste of... Iraq?

One of today's holidays is Beverage Day. This is the latest interesting beverage Christopher has brought home for us to try. It's some kind of orange pop, and we think it might be from Iraq.
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
216% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise