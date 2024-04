Animal Crackers (Not in Soup-- Ew!)

Today was another day spent mostly in the house! Drive-thru BK Thursday of course, as always, but other than that... so I played around and tried to take a fun picture for Animal Crackers Day. Every day's a holiday, you know!



Animal crackers always make me think of the Shirley Temple song about them being in her soup, but it's always grossed me out-- these little biscuits are sweet like cookies and I can't imagine eating them in soup!