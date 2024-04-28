Archive Selfie as Rogue and Gambit

I was thinking I'd do something for Superhero Day this year, but it ended up being rainy and busy so I'm praying my first ever archive photo here on 365! I've done a collage or two that include older photos alongside newer ones, or new photos that include older ones in a larger context, but never just straight up posted something old before. Now I have extra albums so I don't feel like I have to pick between an archive photo and a daily one.



This is a timer photo that I took with a point-and-shoot digicam when Chris and I were dating. I think it was some kind of a Canon PowerShot, probably. It was our second Halloween together-- the first one where one of us had an own apartment and own vehicle-- and it was kind of a big deal as we were meeting a wider circle of each other's growing-up-friends for the first time as we attended large parties with my people in Toronto and his in London. We were dressed as our favourite characters from an X-Men cartoon that was shown on Saturday mornings when we were young kids in the 1990s. The characters happen to be a couple, so it worked pretty well!



This timer photo was one of a set that we took in the foyer of Christopher's first apartment, before heading out. I think/hope the others are still around somewhere, but this one was easily accessible so it seemed like the one to share!