My First Album Cover! by princessicajessica
My First Album Cover!

I have long thought the album cover challenge seemed like a fun creative project but haven't wanted to give up a daily photo slot to make one. So, now that I have multiple albums, I thought I'd try! The base photo is one that I took way back in 2013, I think.

Here were my things:

Band-- THE CLOISTERS, also known as the Met Cloisters, is a museum in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Upper Manhattan, New York City.

Album Quote-- "Life ought to be a struggle of desire toward adventures whose nobility will fertilize the soul." -Rebecca West (1892-1983)
kali ace
thanks for entering, neat combo
May 6th, 2024  
