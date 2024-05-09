Sharing a Memory for Europe Day

It's Europe Day, and the May word is Memory, so I thought I'd share an archive photo that I took in Europe! This was taken on the last morning of our honeymoon-- my second trip to Europe and Christopher's first. We were hurrying to the HQ of the aparthotel we stayed with during our stints in Amsterdam so we could give back the keys to our third-and-last apartment in the city before heading to the airport. It poured all night on our last night there and started raining again just as we got to Station Centraal... but at least it more or less held off for our last walk through the city!



I *really* didn't know which photo to pick-- I may not have spent a lot of time in Europe but I do have some pretty great memories there! It was also a little shocking to see the quality (or lack thereof) of the photos from the old point-and-shoot digicams I've had over the years, haha!