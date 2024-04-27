Roadside Apple Smiling Through the Rain

It was a long and rainy drive to Eastern Ontario today, but this big apple was smiling through the rain!



The Big Apple is a roadside attraction in Colborne, Ontario. Apparently it has a market and a gift shop, but I always just see it from 401!



This shot of it was taken through a window on a rainy day while we were travelling approximately 100km/h (Chris was the driver, of course, and I don't know exactly how fast he was going, but 100km is the current speed limit in that area). I liked spotting the heart on the fence when I looked at it afterwards. It's clearly an intentionally made and placed object so it doesn't fit in with my found heart photos, but I was excited to notice it anyway!