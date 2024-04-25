Sign up
Photo 782
The Bees are Back in Town
I saw my first bee of the season today! I liked all the pollen on it!
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
nature
flower
bee
dandelion
spring
pollinator
ndao23
