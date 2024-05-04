Sign up
Photo 790
The Banjo Man
We drove through a local park this afternoon and saw this man just hanging out, playing his banjo.
4th May 2024
4th May 24
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
4th May 2024 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
musician
,
street
,
music
,
banjo
