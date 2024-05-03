Previous
The Right Pair for the Occasion by princessicajessica
The Right Pair for the Occasion

According to my weird calendar, one of today's holidays is Two Different Coloured Shoes Day. I happen to have the same pair of heels in two different colours, so although I must admit that I've never mixed and matched them with an outfit, it seemed good for a photo op!

These shoes were purchased/originally worn for two events in the same very busy summer when I got married-- our niece's baptism (the cream) and another wedding in which I was the matron-of-honour (the blue), but I've worn both pairs for many other things in the time since.
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
Perfect!!
May 4th, 2024  
