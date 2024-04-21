Previous
Twinsies by princessicajessica
Photo 777

Twinsies

Another street photo, because it's Look Alike Day! I didn't think this was a holiday I was going to do; in fact, I was on my way to photograph some street art when this scene presented itself and I thought it was too good an incidental photo to pass up. The street art will still be there on another day.

As I was waiting to cross this intersection, a city bus let a bunch of people off on the other side and left me with a lovely view of these people wearing matching coats. I thought they were the perfect pair for Look Alike Day.
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
212% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Haha great find!
April 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise