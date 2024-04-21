Twinsies

Another street photo, because it's Look Alike Day! I didn't think this was a holiday I was going to do; in fact, I was on my way to photograph some street art when this scene presented itself and I thought it was too good an incidental photo to pass up. The street art will still be there on another day.



As I was waiting to cross this intersection, a city bus let a bunch of people off on the other side and left me with a lovely view of these people wearing matching coats. I thought they were the perfect pair for Look Alike Day.