Japanese Lantern at The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Garden

Today was a historic day here in Canada (and other places throughout the Commonwealth)-- our Queen's Platinum Jubilee! Although most celebrations are scheduled for later in the year, we took a walk through The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Garden in Mississauga as our own private celebration on the actual day.



Cambridge does have its own Jubilee Garden (established in 1977 as Silver Jubilee Gardens with its name updated accordingly over the years), but it's really just a strip of flower beds down the centre of a major thoroughfare (Coronation Blvd), and it's not overly "visitable" at any time, let alone during the winter!



Mississauga's Jubilee Garden is much more of a park-like garden with walkways, benches, and other gardeny features including this Japanese lantern, which was a gift for the garden from Mississauga's sister-city Kariya, Japan.