Bittersweet Nightshade by princessicajessica
80 / 365

Bittersweet Nightshade

I know that it's a poisonous, invasive species... But I've always thought its flowers are so pretty!
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Hello! I'm Jessica and I am brand new here! I don't know a lot about how this site works or about photography, but I like...
