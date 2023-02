Brantford Armoury & Boer War Memorial

There aren't a lot of Boer War memorials around here, but there are a couple including this one in Brantford. Thirty men from Brantford volunteered to serve in the Boer War and three did not return. The bronze plaque that is facing the camera (on the monument's base) depicts the three fallen soldiers, and similar plaques on the other three sides depict the battles in which each man fell.