A Swing and a Miss...
A Swing and a Miss...

Just a shot from a pick-up game of cricket in a local park this afternoon. I don't know cricket at all so I never know what's going on, but it can be fun to watch. I think today's group was more playing around than playing an actual game anyway!
Jessica Eby

