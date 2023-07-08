Sign up
Photo 452
The Old Post Office (Hespeler)
Back in the day, this was the post office in the part of town where I grew up. Nowadays, it's The Fashion History Museum. I haven't been to the museum so can't comment on it, but I like the building anyway!
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
8th July 2023 9:54pm
Tags
downtown
,
architecture
,
building
,
post office
,
hespeler
