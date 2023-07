The Night Heron Flies at Sunset

Today was a bit of a hectic day. We were downtown around sunset and I hadn't gotten the chance to take any pictures yet. Since I knew today's July word was "flight," I looked to see what birds were in the area and caught this Night Heron (Black-Crowned Night Heron) flying over the river. The Night Herons (which we only see occasionally) are a lot smaller than the Great Blues that we often see around here.