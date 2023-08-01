Sign up
Okay... What Are They For, Then?
A sort of funny thing I spotted outside of a garage that maintains buses. Around the corner that's visible in the photo, a door was open and inside were many more of these bright green cones with "DO NOT USE" written on them.
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
cones
,
safety
,
sixws-141
,
scenesoftheroad-58
,
mundane-cone
