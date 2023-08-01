Previous
Okay... What Are They For, Then? by princessicajessica
Photo 490

Okay... What Are They For, Then?

A sort of funny thing I spotted outside of a garage that maintains buses. Around the corner that's visible in the photo, a door was open and inside were many more of these bright green cones with "DO NOT USE" written on them.
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
134% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise