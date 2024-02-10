The Year of the Dragon Begins

We had another day that absolutely did not go as planned, but we wanted to do something to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. We visited a dragon sculpture in Waterloo that we'd heard of, ordered Chinese food for supper from a local restaurant called Dragon City, and had red bean cakes (taiyaki) from a Korean dessert cafe.



You can probably tell from the photo, but this dragon sculpture is in front of someone's house. I haven't seen it at night but I believe it has red lights on it. The dragon sculpture turned out to be a memorial; the plaque at the base of it says "In loving memory of Susan (Suz) Maude, 1956-2021. Loving Wife & Mom. Great Noma."