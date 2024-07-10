Piña Colada(ish)

Previous
Not a real piña colada, but something kind of like it! Neither of us drinks, but historically a virgin piña colada is my favourite cocktail. I've been ordering it since I was a teenager. Anyway, Chris made me a sort of at-home pseudo version for Piña Colada Day by crunching up some ice cubes with my tenderizing mallet (in a silicon ziplock) and pouring over a sugar-free pineapple-coconut drink he found at the grocery store. It was very sweet of him, and much appreciated. I'm not sure if counts as a genuine (virgin) piña colada, but it was piña colada adjacent, at least!
