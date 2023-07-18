Previous
My first dinner plate dahlia! by princessleia
My first dinner plate dahlia!

Motto dahlia from our garden this year! It was about 8 inches in diameter. This is a wonderful year for dahlias :)
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Leia Smith

@princessleia
I am a cancer biologist by training, lover of photography in life. I have an amazing family who is supportive of my self-imposed sabbatical to...
Annie D ace
what a fabulous flower - gorgeous colour and detail in those petals
August 23rd, 2023  
