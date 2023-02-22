Previous
Next
Snowflake by princessleia
Photo 518

Snowflake

Since it was snowing in Seattle this morning, I tried to capture some images of snowflakes from our garden. It was tough as I can see and hear them melting while I was taking the photos!
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Leia Smith

@princessleia
I am a cancer biologist by training, lover of photography in life. I have an amazing family who is supportive of my self-imposed sabbatical to...
141% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise