Photo 518
Snowflake
Since it was snowing in Seattle this morning, I tried to capture some images of snowflakes from our garden. It was tough as I can see and hear them melting while I was taking the photos!
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
0
0
Leia Smith
@princessleia
I am a cancer biologist by training, lover of photography in life. I have an amazing family who is supportive of my self-imposed sabbatical to...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL2
Taken
22nd February 2023 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
