Photo 523
Butterfly at Keller Lake
Beautiful Monarch at Keller Lake, MN. Did you also notice the little bugs on the stem of the flower?
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
Leia Smith
@princessleia
I am a cancer biologist by training, lover of photography in life. I have an amazing family who is supportive of my self-imposed sabbatical to...
523
photos
13
followers
31
following
516
517
518
519
520
521
522
523
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL2
Taken
15th August 2024 10:29am
