Golden Hour at Golden Gardens by princessleia
Golden Hour at Golden Gardens

I captured this scene at the Golden Gardens in Seattle, WA in November. I had a wonderful time watching the sunset with my son.
Leia Smith

@princessleia
I am a cancer biologist by training, lover of photography in life. I have an amazing family who is supportive of my self-imposed sabbatical to...
