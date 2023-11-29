Sign up
Golden Hour at Golden Gardens
I captured this scene at the Golden Gardens in Seattle, WA in November. I had a wonderful time watching the sunset with my son.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
Leia Smith
@princessleia
I am a cancer biologist by training, lover of photography in life. I have an amazing family who is supportive of my self-imposed sabbatical to...
Tags
bird
,
mountains
,
seattle
,
golden hour
