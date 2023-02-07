Previous
Next
Hummingbird feeding on Witch hazel blooms by princessleia
Photo 517

Hummingbird feeding on Witch hazel blooms

I just love their tiny feet. Captured this image from my home office window.
7th February 2023 7th Feb 23

Leia Smith

@princessleia
I am a cancer biologist by training, lover of photography in life. I have an amazing family who is supportive of my self-imposed sabbatical to...
141% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise