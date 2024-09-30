Previous
Cascade Mountains in Blue by princessleia
Cascade Mountains in Blue

While driving back from Lopez Island last Monday, the Cascade mountains were visible from I-5.
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Leia Smith

@princessleia
I am a cancer biologist by training, lover of photography in life. I have an amazing family who is supportive of my self-imposed sabbatical to...
