Muskrat Love by princessleia
Photo 522

Muskrat Love

I saw a muskrat for the first time while we were visiting St. Paul, MN this summer. What a cute rodent :)
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Leia Smith

@princessleia
I am a cancer biologist by training, lover of photography in life. I have an amazing family who is supportive of my self-imposed sabbatical to...
Dorothy ace
Wow! I’ve never seen the face of one! Terrific photo!
October 1st, 2024  
