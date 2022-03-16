Previous
Rainbow yellow by pusspup
67 / 365

Rainbow yellow

Canola to the rescue for yellow, even though it is clearly out of season atm.
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Issi Bannerman ace
Super! Nice composition.
March 16th, 2022  
Diana ace
Absolutely gorgeous, wonderful capture and colours.
March 16th, 2022  
