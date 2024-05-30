Previous
On the road again by pusspup
On the road again

Heading outback , there has been a band of rain through ahead of us so there are lots of great puddles .
These gorgeous gum trees at a roadside stop where we had lunch.
Faye Turner
Beautiful reflections
May 31st, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely capture! The reflections are perfect.
May 31st, 2024  
