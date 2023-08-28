Sign up
Previous
335 / 365
Sand art
I don’t remember the waves leaving these patterns before. I wonder what could have happened to change the water repellant nature of the sand?
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
332
3347
333
3348
334
3349
335
3350
Views
3
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
27th August 2023 4:33pm
Tags
sand
