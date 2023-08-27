Sign up
Previous
334 / 365
Big fella
Isn’t he gorgeous?
Unfortunately I only had the phone camera and had to zoom in a bit but I couldn’t resist this handsome fellow.
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
3
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3683
photos
243
followers
270
following
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
331
3346
332
3347
333
3348
334
3349
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
27th August 2023 3:53pm
Tags
kangaroo
Diana
ace
He sure is gorgeous, a great shot with your phone! Love the reeds and tones.
August 27th, 2023
Christine Louise
He is a handsome looking roo. Good capture on your phone
August 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture and ears.
August 27th, 2023
