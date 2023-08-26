Sign up
Previous
333 / 365
Footprints, optical illusion
Is it just me, or do these footprints appear to be proud of the sand rather than depressions?
I thought it looked weird enough to share!
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
5
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
7th August 2023 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
footprints
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh yes, that does look weird.
August 26th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
It really does look proud of the sand.
August 26th, 2023
Babs
ace
Well spotted it does look weird. I notice that with footprints on the sand at our beaches too. It really messes with your eyes doesn't it fav
August 26th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 26th, 2023
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, they even have a shadow!
August 26th, 2023
