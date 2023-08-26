Previous
Footprints, optical illusion by pusspup
333 / 365

Footprints, optical illusion

Is it just me, or do these footprints appear to be proud of the sand rather than depressions?
I thought it looked weird enough to share!
26th August 2023

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Susan Wakely ace
Oh yes, that does look weird.
August 26th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
It really does look proud of the sand.
August 26th, 2023  
Babs ace
Well spotted it does look weird. I notice that with footprints on the sand at our beaches too. It really messes with your eyes doesn't it fav
August 26th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 26th, 2023  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, they even have a shadow!
August 26th, 2023  
